Marriot, Sheraton Offering ‘House Floats’ Tour Package

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Marriott and Sheraton New Orleans Hotel are adapting to the times and introducing a new Mardi Gras package for the 2021 Carnival season. The package includes the following:

3-hour chartered driving tour to see the Krewe of House floats for up to six people (depending on the vehicle)

Up to $100 food and beverage credit to stock up on drinks and snacks to bring on the tour

2-night minimum length of stay

The package is bookable using this link, which also has more details including terms and conditions: https://promos.marriott.com/GROUP/mardi-gras-2021