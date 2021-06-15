Marques Colston to Speak at Black Tech NOLA Virtual Conference

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Saint Marques Colston will talk about Black startups and leadership at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30 at the Black Tech NOLA 2021 virtual conference. The three-day event (June 28-30) aims to connect artists, entrepreneurs, professionals, investors, advocates, and ecosystem builders to strengthen the digital and creative economy in the region, according to a press release. In addition to presentations, job seekers can check out the Black Tech NOLA virtual hiring event during each day of the conference.

The conference is produced by NOLAvate Black, a nonprofit that said it is committed to “shifting power toward racial equity and inclusion by building a sustainable and accessible technology ecosystem in New Orleans.” Sabrina N. Short, a community organizer and tech advocate, formed the group in 2018.



Learn more at blacktechnola.com.