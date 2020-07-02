Marketing Firm Launches Directory of Locally Owned Businesses

METAIRIE – Marketing firm JB Communications has designed and launched ShopLocalNola.com, a directory for verified locally owned businesses in the greater New Orleans area. This is a free service for local owned businesses and consumers. ShopLocalNola.com has nearly 2,000 verified listings for businesses in the parishes of Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa. Local owned businesses can claim or add their listing for free. Once a business claims or adds a listing, it is verified as a local owned business before publishing. JB Communications said the goal is to provide a user-friendly platform in which consumers can search locally owned businesses in their area. Businesses can increase their visibility, and shoppers can locate products and services that suit their needs.





