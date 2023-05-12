Marketing Agency SASSO Names Katie Swetman Chief Creative Officer

BATON ROUGE – SASSO, a marketing and advertising agency, has announced the promotion of Katie Swetman to chief creative officer. Swetman has spent more than 10 years with the agency, leading creative projects for some of the most recognized and respected brands.

SASSO’s headquarters is in Baton Rouge but it has a second office and clients in New Orleans.

Swetman will lead the company’s creative team and oversee all aspects of the its creative output. She will report directly to the chief executive officer.

“Katie has been an integral part of our agency’s growth over the past 10 years,” said Stan Levy, the SASSO founder and CEO. “She has not only shown phenomenal creative talent and problem solving for our clients but has also provided outstanding leadership for our team.”

Swetman has created campaigns for Coca-Cola, POWERADE, the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and the Louisiana Department of Health. She’s earned numerous awards.

“I am honored to take on this new role and lead the agency’s talented creative team,” said Swetman. “As I am more confident in our team of creatives than ever, I look forward to connecting with our clients to create breakthrough work, driving their business forward and solidifying SASSO’s position as a leader in the industry.”