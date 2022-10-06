Mark Your Calendar

There are two great events coming up you do not want to miss.

The Jefferson Community Foundation is hosting its annual gala on Oct. 28, at Chateau Golf & Country Club, where it will present the Jefferson First Award. This award will recognize someone who is making a difference in Jefferson Parish through service, compassion and impact to others. The honorary chair for this event is Council Chairman Ricky Templet, and I know he would love your support for this excellent event and foundation.

As the Jefferson Chamber continues to celebrate its 25th anniversary, the organization will host a “Sterling Moments” celebration Nov. 18, at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center. This exclusive event celebrates the chamber’s growth over the last quarter of a century and highlights the accomplishments it has made throughout Jefferson Parish to improve business while improving lives.

I would also like to give a shout out to two great organizations.

Just a few months ago, business, nonprofits and civic minded people gathered to see how they could create a safer and more prosperous New Orleans for everyone. From this meeting, the NOLA Coalition was formed and now has over 400 organizations signed on. You can see their efforts beginning to make an impact as government leaders are taking note and making necessary changes to the justice system. We have learned through the years that when concerned citizens in our community gather together to fight a crisis New Orleans changes for the good of all its citizens.

In August, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust held its “Auctions in August” event to raise dollars for nonprofits. This event uses the silent auction model where hundreds of items are available for bid online. Since 2008, Auctions in August has raised over $1 million for nonprofits. Congratulations to the entire team at Gulf Coast Bank for their work in support of hundreds of nonprofits.

Finally, on a personal note, this month Malayne and Jake come back to New Orleans for an extended weekend to celebrate their upcoming addition to the family at the end of the year with family and friends. It has been since February when the entire family last gathered and this long weekend coincides with my birthday, which is the best present I can ask for.

Happy fall. Enjoy October.