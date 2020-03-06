Maritime Training Facility at Delgado Awarded $850K Federal Grant

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration announced it is awarding $850,000 to the Delgado Community College Maritime and Industrial Training Facility in New Orleans East to train workers in Louisiana’s maritime industry. The grant will be matched with over $264,000 in local funds and is expected to create 100 jobs, according to the EDA.

Delgado completed construction on a new 18,750 square-foot training facility at 13200 Old Gentilly Road in March 2016. The total cost of the addition to the existing facility was $7 million funded with state bonds.

“The new Delgado Maritime and Industrial Training Facility in New Orleans will train new deckhands in preparation for entry into the inland water transportation industry,” said U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development John Fleming. “EDA is pleased to support the expansion of Delgado’s maritime training program, and the project’s location in an opportunity zone will attract additional new private investment.”

Louisiana has 150 Opportunity Zones. Created by the Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the zones aim to spur economic development in distressed communities nationwide.

The Delgado Maritime and Industrial Training Facility provides maritime and industrial firefighting, radar, safety and U.S. Coast Guard-approved training. For over two decades, Delgado’s experienced instructors have trained licensed mariners and industry personnel in the maritime, oil and gas, and safety/homeland security fields.





Comments

comments