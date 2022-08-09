Marion Bracy to Join Dillard as VP of Facilities Management

NEW ORLEANS – Dillard University president Dr. Rochelle L. Ford has announced that Marion Bracy will be joining the university as the vice president for the division of facilities and real estate planning. In the role, he will serve as the chief administrator of facilities maintenance, grounds services, and custodial and housekeeping services. He will begin his tenure on Aug. 22.

“It is a pleasure to have Marion Bracy return to the Oaks,” said Ford. “With his vast experience and level of commitment, I am confident that he will help move Dillard forward with facilities that withstand the forecasts, a strategic preventative maintenance plan, a major reduction in deferred maintenance, new building projects especially for housing, better environmental sustainability, enhanced risk prevention and improved accessibility and beautification.”

A 1984 graduate of Dillard, Bracy brings with him over 35 years of experience, including working as vice president for facility planning and management at Xavier University for almost 25 years.