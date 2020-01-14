Mardi Gras Moola Is a Parade Throw That’ll Save You Money

METAIRIE – In Orleans Parish, it’s illegal for parading Carnival krewes to throw anything of value from their floats. No so in Metairie, where Jefferson Parish is unveiling a new Mardi Gras throw that will be redeemable for discounts and special offers at Metairie businesses.

Parade-goers who catch one of the special wooden doubloons will be able to exchange for all sorts of goodies, including a free “Bang Bang Shrimp” from Bonefish Grill, 25 percent off the cost of a drink at French Truck Coffee … or even a deal on your next procedure at Jansen Plastic Surgery MediSpa. Click here to see all the current deals. Business owners interested in participating in the program can click here to apply.





