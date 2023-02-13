Marcia Hughes, Samuel Rottman Join Staff of Catholic Charities

Samuel Rottman and Marcia Hughes

NEW ORLEANS — Samuel Rottman, a longtime social services professional, has joined the staff of Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans as the new director of institutional advancement.

Rottman will be responsible for creating, executing and managing a comprehensive fund development strategy for the agency. He will oversee the staff and execution of the major gift strategy, direct mail campaign, donor cultivation and corporate/foundation relations strategy, as well as overseeing donor-specific communication. He earned a masters degree in business administration from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Loyola University New Orleans.

Marcia Hughes, another veteran of the nonprofit sector, has joined the staff of Catholic Charities as the new senior grants writer and proposal specialist.

She will be responsible for researching, writing and coordinating the grant application process for Catholic Charities. She will manage proposals and apply her experience to technical grant writing work.

Hughes holds a bachelor’s degree in applied science in organizational behavior from Loyola University.