March

calendar

3

New Orleans Chamber of Commerce

Power Lunch

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1515 Poydras St.

5th Floor Auditorium

NewOrleansChamber.org

3

Jefferson Chamber of Commerce

Legislative Breakfast 2020

8 to 10 a.m.

Hilton New Orleans Airport Hotel

901 Airline Dr., Kenner

JeffersonChamber.org

4

AMA and New Orleans Chamber of Commerce

Using Targeted Digital Media to Grow Your Business

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1515 Poydras St.

5th Floor Auditorium

NewOrleansChamber.org

11

St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce

Grow with Google 2020: Spring Into Action

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location TBA

StBernardChamber.org

12

Southeastern Louisiana University

Biz-Connect 2020

Annual business major-specific career fair

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

R. Norval Garrett College of Business

610 Ned McGehee Dr., Hammond

Southeastern.edu/career

13

Tulane University

Family Business Forum

8 to 11 a.m.

New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute

725 Howard Ave.

To register: familybiz@tulane.edu or call (504) 862-8482

18

We Are Connect-ED

A platform for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals to come together and build real and lasting relationships

8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The Microsoft Store

Lakeside Shopping Center

3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie

WeAreConnect-ED.com

18

Good Work Network

How to Create a Strong and Authentic Business Brand

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

2022 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

GoodWorkNetwork.org

19

New Orleans Chamber of Commerce

Power Up Women’s Leadership Conference

8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Hyatt Regency New Orleans

Empire Ballroom – 2nd Floor

601 Loyola Ave

NewOrleansChamber.org

19

St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce

Explore Northshore — Business & Community Expo

4 to 8 p.m.

Castine Center

63350 Pelican Dr., Mandeville

StTammanyChamber.org

24

ACG

6th Annual Louisiana’s Got Talent Expo

2 to 7 p.m.

Stewart Center at New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute

5th Floor

725 Howard Ave.

ACG.org/louisiana

24

Jefferson Chamber of Commerce

Day at the Legislature 2020

12 to 8:30 p.m.

Louisiana State Capitol and Capitol Park Welcome Center

900 North Third Street, Baton Rouge

JeffersonChamber.org

25

Southeastern Louisiana University

Tech-Connect 2020

Annual tech major-specific career fair

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

College of Science and Technology Building

801 N Oak Street, Hammond

Southeastern.edu/career

25

Jefferson Chamber of Commerce

Prosper Jefferson: Doing Business With the Government

8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

JEDCO Conference Center

701A Churchill Pkwy, Avondale

JeffersonChamber.org

27

New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce

Annual Policy Luncheon

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hyatt Regency New Orleans

Celestin Ballroom (3rd Floor)

601 Loyola Ave.

NORBChamber.org

27

Jefferson Chamber of Commerce

Business and Breakfast

7:45 to 9:30 a.m.

Hilton New Orleans Airport

901 Airline Dr., Kenner

JeffersonChamber.org





