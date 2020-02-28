March
calendar
3
New Orleans Chamber of Commerce
Power Lunch
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
1515 Poydras St.
5th Floor Auditorium
NewOrleansChamber.org
3
Jefferson Chamber of Commerce
Legislative Breakfast 2020
8 to 10 a.m.
Hilton New Orleans Airport Hotel
901 Airline Dr., Kenner
JeffersonChamber.org
4
AMA and New Orleans Chamber of Commerce
Using Targeted Digital Media to Grow Your Business
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
1515 Poydras St.
5th Floor Auditorium
NewOrleansChamber.org
11
St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce
Grow with Google 2020: Spring Into Action
11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location TBA
StBernardChamber.org
12
Southeastern Louisiana University
Biz-Connect 2020
Annual business major-specific career fair
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
R. Norval Garrett College of Business
610 Ned McGehee Dr., Hammond
Southeastern.edu/career
13
Tulane University
Family Business Forum
8 to 11 a.m.
New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute
725 Howard Ave.
To register: familybiz@tulane.edu or call (504) 862-8482
18
We Are Connect-ED
A platform for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals to come together and build real and lasting relationships
8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The Microsoft Store
Lakeside Shopping Center
3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie
WeAreConnect-ED.com
18
Good Work Network
How to Create a Strong and Authentic Business Brand
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
2022 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.
GoodWorkNetwork.org
19
New Orleans Chamber of Commerce
Power Up Women’s Leadership Conference
8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Hyatt Regency New Orleans
Empire Ballroom – 2nd Floor
601 Loyola Ave
NewOrleansChamber.org
19
St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce
Explore Northshore — Business & Community Expo
4 to 8 p.m.
Castine Center
63350 Pelican Dr., Mandeville
StTammanyChamber.org
24
ACG
6th Annual Louisiana’s Got Talent Expo
2 to 7 p.m.
Stewart Center at New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute
5th Floor
725 Howard Ave.
ACG.org/louisiana
24
Jefferson Chamber of Commerce
Day at the Legislature 2020
12 to 8:30 p.m.
Louisiana State Capitol and Capitol Park Welcome Center
900 North Third Street, Baton Rouge
JeffersonChamber.org
25
Southeastern Louisiana University
Tech-Connect 2020
Annual tech major-specific career fair
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
College of Science and Technology Building
801 N Oak Street, Hammond
Southeastern.edu/career
25
Jefferson Chamber of Commerce
Prosper Jefferson: Doing Business With the Government
8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
JEDCO Conference Center
701A Churchill Pkwy, Avondale
JeffersonChamber.org
27
New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce
Annual Policy Luncheon
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hyatt Regency New Orleans
Celestin Ballroom (3rd Floor)
601 Loyola Ave.
NORBChamber.org
27
Jefferson Chamber of Commerce
Business and Breakfast
7:45 to 9:30 a.m.
Hilton New Orleans Airport
901 Airline Dr., Kenner
JeffersonChamber.org