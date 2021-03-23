March 31 Panel: ‘The Wonder Women of LSU Health’

NEW ORLEANS – The LSU Health Foundation will host its inaugural “Wonder Women of LSU Health” virtual panel and Q&A starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31. Moderated by New Orleans Health Department Director Jennifer Avegno, the discussion brings together six leaders in their fields of periodontics, diversity and community engagement, urology, epidemiology, pediatric pulmonology and internal medicine. The presenters will discuss barriers that women face in the workplace and discuss “real-life, tried-and-true” solutions.

The event is free and open to the public.

Register at www.lsuhealthfoundation.org/events or RSVP to Sam Cusimano