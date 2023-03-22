March 29 Groundbreaking for Hynes-UNO K-8 Complex

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Hynes Charter Schools CEO Dr. Michelle Douglas and University of New Orleans President John Nicklow will lead a March 29 groundbreaking ceremony for the new Hynes-UNO K-8 Campus at 1901 Leon C. Simon Drive.

The $28 million, 9-acre complex is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.

Hynes-UNO opened for the 2019-20 school year, replicating the Hynes Charter Schools curriculum, core values and framework. The Hynes-UNO campus will continue to be housed at the Jean Gordon swing space (6101 Chatham Drive) until the new school is constructed. Hynes-UNO currently serves grades K-3, but it will grow to a full K-8 grade school focused on a core curriculum with a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) focus. The school also offers a French immersion program. Hynes also operates Hynes-Lakeview (PK3-8) and Hynes-Parkview (K-8) in the Gentilly Woods neighborhood.

The groundbreaking event begins at 3:45 p.m.