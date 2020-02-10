Marc Becker Honored by Hostmark Hospitality Group

NEW ORLEANS – Marc Becker, director of sales and marketing for the Higgins Hotel and Conference Center, has been named the Hostmark Hospitality Group’s “Sales and Revenue Leader of the Year.” In November, he was also named the “Sales and Marketing Executive of the Year” at the New Orleans Concierge Association’s annual Silver Plume awards ceremony. Both organizations cited Becker’s skill at booking groups as well as transient travelers, which is industry lingo describing a typical short-term hotel guest. Becker is an active committee member of the Louisiana Travel Association and a past board member. He also works with New Orleans & Company, the Tour Guides Association of New Orleans and other groups.

Becker continues to lead the marketing efforts of the Higgins Hotel alongside Diane Riche, Andreas Jansen and Bill Stakelum.