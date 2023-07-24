Manning Architects Earns Several ENR Rankings

NEW ORLEANS – Manning Architects has been named a 2023 Engineering News Record (ENR) Top Regional Design Firm for Texas and Louisiana. The firm was ranked No. 86 overall, No. 18 in Louisiana, No. 15 in interior design and No. 5 in other general buildings categories.

“We are thrilled to be named as a 2023 Engineering News Record Top Regional Design Firm for Texas and Louisiana,” said Ray Manning, the firm’s founder and CEO. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team. We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with our clients in creating impactful and inspiring designs that shape the communities we serve.”

With licenses in 23 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, Manning’s reach extends beyond Texas and Louisiana, including Manning’s recent work in Nigeria as the design architect for the World Bank’s new administration building. The firm’s portfolio includes the A.B. Freeman School of Business Goldring/Woldenberg Complex, which received recognition including the AIA Louisiana Merit Award and LEED Gold certification; and the newly opened Delgado Community College Center for Nursing and Allied Health.