Mandeville Shopping Center to Host Dec. 10-12 Celebration

MANDEVILLE – The Shops at 1200 West will host the Dec. 10-12 Winterland at The Shops holiday celebration featuring family events and attractions, including an “enchanted willow tree.”

“Our Winterland at the Shops celebration will be unlike anything Mandeville has seen before, with world-famous attractions like our magical gold willow tree, an ice-skating rink, an enchanted character brunch, food trucks and much more,” said Thomas Richards, CEO of The Richards Collection, which owns The Shops at 1200 West. “We encourage all families and residents across the Northshore to join us for these exciting, family-friendly events as we kick off the Christmas season and get into the holiday spirit.”

The enchanted willow tree is one of only three in the world, with the others located in Beverly Hills and the Cleveland Zoo. Measuring 32 feet tall and 40 feet wide, the tree will be the foundation for an enchanted forest-themed light display that The Shops will host and build upon in future years.

Winterland at The Shops will begin Dec. 10 with an official tree-lighting ceremony, caroling with the St. Scholastica Academy choir, free meet and greets and selfie sessions with Santa Claus and the opening of the site’s 60-by-50-foot ice-skating rink. The rink will remain open through 9 p.m. Dec. 12, with passes available for purchase that include unlimited skating time and rentals.

On Dec. 11, Winterland at The Shops will host Lights & Bites from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., when several local food truck vendors will serve attendees under the large willow tree lights. La Carreta Mandeville will host the Enchanted Character Brunch on Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information at shop1200west.com/winterland.