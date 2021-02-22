Mandeville Inventors to Appear on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’

MANDEVILLE – Two Mandeville inventors, Nita Gassen and Judy Schott, will appear on the Feb. 26 episode of the ABC TV business reality show Shark Tank to pitch their idea for a device that simplifies a common household chore: making the bed. The two moms-turned-entrepreneurs created the Better Bedder sheet fastener in 2018.

“We were pinching ourselves the whole time we were on set pitching these billionaire Sharks,” said Gassen. “We still can’t believe they picked us to go on the show.”

The two entrepreneurs have been developing the idea for several years. Schott, the chief operating officer of a Northshore insurance company, got the ball rolling and then Gassen, who now works on the business full time, created the Better Bedder prototype in 2018. The partners describe the device as a giant headband that wraps around the sides of a mattress to keep both the fitted and flat sheets in place.

Gassen and Schott are tightlipped about discussing the outcome of the Shark Tank show or whether any of the five host equity investors agreed to bankroll their business. “You will just have to tune in on February 26 and find out,” said Gassen.

To learn more about the Better Bedder, visit the website at www.thebetterbedder.com.

The show will air at 7 p.m. central time.