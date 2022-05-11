Managed IT Services Provider with N.O. Office Announces Acquisition

ATLANTA (press release) — Kian Capital-backed The Purple Guys, a provider of managed IT services to small and mid-sized organizations, completed the acquisition of Accelerate, an Indianapolis-based IT managed services provider. The acquisition expands The Purple Guys’ presence in the Central U.S., providing additional resources and support to offer clients in the region access to an even broader portfolio of IT solutions.

The Purple Guys has an office in New Orleans and Shreveport.

Accelerate provides a full suite of IT managed services to businesses in the Indianapolis market, specializing in customized IT solutions, cloud services and cybersecurity since 1995. Accelerate has established an exemplary reputation for quality and market leading service delivery capabilities.

“Since founding Accelerate, Tony Schafer has done a tremendous job building a highly qualified, professional team focused on providing best in class IT support and services to long tenured, loyal clients,” said Kevin Cook, CEO of The Purple Guys. “We are thrilled that the talented Accelerate team will be joining The Purple Guys as we look to expand our presence in this attractive and growing market.”

Tony Schafer, Founder and President of Accelerate, commented, “I am proud to join forces with The Purple Guys to bring their unique brand and industry-leading solutions to the Central Indiana area. The two companies share a philosophy of empowering our clients by delivering mission critical IT services, tailored strategies and world-class support. We look forward to building on our historical success as a part of The Purple Guys and creating new opportunities for our highly talented teams.”

This is The Purple Guys’ fifth acquisition since the formation of its partnership with Kian Capital and ParkSouth Ventures in January 2020.

Cook added, “Our top priorities are twofold: To be a meaningful partner to our clients by serving all of their IT needs with a focus on enhanced security solutions, and to continue our strategic growth plan to add scale and innovation for our clients and opportunities for our talented people. Accelerate is another step forward as we expand our footprint and remain committed to our acquisition strategy across the Central and Southern U.S.”

Matt Levenson, Partner at Kian Capital, commented, “We are excited to partner with the team at Accelerate. Expanding into Indianapolis is a continuation of our strategy to acquire leading MSPs in key geographic markets across the Central and Southern U.S. The Purple Guys now operates in seven markets across five states, bringing scale to our local service delivery model that enables us to exceed our clients’ needs in this dynamic marketplace. We look forward to continuing our growth story through both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions in 2022 and beyond.”

Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A. acted as legal advisor to Kian Capital.