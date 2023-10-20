Malibu Kini Boutique Celebrates Grand Opening Nov. 4 in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. – Malibu Kini Boutique will open Saturday, Nov. 4 at 3512 18th Street in Metairie.

Owner Kiyante Myers said she relocated her business from its New Orleans location because of safety concerns.

“Due to the uptick in crime, businesses have been slow to the New Orleans metropolitan area,” she said in a press release announcing the store opening. “However, I am committed to thriving in the midst of inflation and other circumstances that small business owners face. Being able to launch my second storefront is one of the highlights of my entrepreneurship journey.”

The grand opening event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and giveaways. Local officials and business owners are expected to attend. Event hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.