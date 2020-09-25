Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast & Louisiana Announces New Leader

HOUSTON – Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast & Louisiana announced today that Yara El-Sayed Guest has been tapped to take on the role of president and CEO for the organization. Guest succeeds Teresa Andrepont, who has retired after serving as the organization’s president and CEO for 29 years.

Guest joins Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast & Louisiana with more than 17 years of experience in the nonprofit sector. In her new role, Guest will provide vision and leadership to drive the organization’s overall strategy and mission of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. She will also be responsible for directing the planning and execution of the organization’s program services and development efforts, as well as overall organization operations and brand awareness.

“Covid-19 has disrupted all of our lives, and especially children with critical illnesses who were already isolated before stay-at-home were put in place,” said Bill Windham, chairman of the Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast & Louisiana board of directors. “Our mission has never been more important and now more than ever, we are glad to welcome Yara as a strong, creative and energetic leader whose track record shows she knows how to deliver on our mission.”

Guest served as the executive director and SVP at the American Heart Association and as VP of development at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston.

“I am inspired by the remarkable work of Make-A-Wish and thankful for the opportunity to lead Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana alongside a very dedicated board of directors and skilled team,” said Guest. “I look forward to working closely with the staff and countless volunteers to continue delivering on our mission to bring strength, hope and joy to children and families who need it most, especially during these uncertain times.”

Teri Andrepont will continue to serve as an advisor until the end of the year.