Majority of LSU Health New Orleans Medical Grads to Remain in La.

NEW ORLEANS – The LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans said that more than half (98 out of 175) of LSU Health New Orleans graduating medical students have decided to remain in Louisiana to complete their medical training. 78% of those staying in-state will enter an LSU Health residency program. The LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine residency programs in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles and Bogalusa will accept 219 new residents.

“The pandemic has starkly shown the value of dedicated and skilled physicians,” notes Dr. Larry Hollier, chancellor of LSU Health New Orleans. “Their valiant and tireless efforts have saved many, many lives over the past year. We are so proud of LSU Health New Orleans medical faculty and of our graduating medical students, the majority of whom will soon join these heroes to take care of Louisiana patients.”

The percentage of LSU Health New Orleans medical graduates going into primary care is 56% this year. Primary care specialties include family practice, internal medicine, medicine-preliminary, medicine-primary, obstetrics-gynecology, pediatrics and medicine-pediatrics. OB-GYN is not always included in primary care data; however, in some Louisiana communities the only physician is an OB-GYN.