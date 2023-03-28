Main Squeeze Juice Company Acquires Tennessee-Based Competitor

NEW ORLEANS — Main Squeeze Juice Company, a New Orleans-based juice bar and smoothie chain, has acquired Tennessee-based I Love Juice Bar, a 23-unit brand with locations primarily in Tennessee and Texas. Main Squeeze will grow from 28 units to 51 units through the deal.

The two companies will merge under the Main Squeeze Juice Co. system and name over the coming months.

“We are thrilled to welcome I Love Juice Bar to our family,” said Thomas Nieto, Main Squeeze CEO, in a press release. “The move comes with huge benefits for both brands, as well as our customers. This acquisition is expected to increase our market share, which increases our customer base. Not only that, but this new buying power and leverage will improve unit level economics at all locations to the benefit of all franchisees.”

Main Squeeze and partner Conscious Capital Growth, based in Arizona, believe the acquisition is the “natural next move to accelerate growth, drive store economics and increase brand equity for franchisees in both systems,” said a spokesperson.

Both brands feature a plant-based, health-forward menu.

Main Squeeze will pilot a new, small cold-pressed juicer countertop machine, which is part of a new model for cost reduction.

“I made this decision because it’s what’s best for the franchisees,” said Cortland Finnegan, CEO of I Love Juice Bar and former NFL cornerback. “I want them to get the top support and experience sooner rather than later with the benefits of a larger system and brand.”

The deal brings new markets to Main Squeeze and gives I Love Juice Bar franchisees access to the Main Squeeze operations systems, marketing platforms, supply chain and training.

“The acquisition is going to show strength in our system overnight,” said Nieto. “And our current Main Squeeze franchisees can be assured that our unmatched support that they know and love isn’t going to change.”

The Main Squeeze Juice Co. team is analyzing the top menu items at I Love Juice to decide which items to integrate.

“I Love Juice Bar franchisees are now part of the family,” said Nieto. “It’s a huge win for our combined customer bases, as well as our franchisees, through enhanced menu options, new products and an overall more profitable business for everyone.”