Main Squeeze Juice Co. to Open Magazine Street Location

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – Main Squeeze Juice Co. – a local juice and smoothie bar franchise – will open a new location on Friday, April 23 at 5808 Magazine Street. To celebrate its opening weekend, the store will be offering special prices and swag.

The location will be locally owned and operated by brother-and-sister duo Andrew Blackwell and Jennifer Perkins. This is their fourth location in New Orleans, with another one in Elmwood on the way.

“We are excited to be opening this new Main Squeeze location and bringing the delicious and healthy juices, smoothies and bowls to the Uptown New Orleans community and its residents,” said Blackwell. “It’s very rewarding to see the Main Squeeze brand grow and expand locally and to be a part of that growth is a huge honor.”

Main Squeeze offers a gluten-free and vegan menu. The concept’s proprietary recipes feature nutritionist-designed cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with juice cleanse programs, shots, and acai bowls.