Madeleine Briscoe Joins New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter recently welcomed Madeleine Briscoe as its chief philanthropy officer. Briscoe will oversee and implement strategic fund development and report to Executive Director Dawn Bradley-Fletcher.

“We are delighted to welcome Madeleine to the NOWCS team,” Fletcher said. “Homelessness among families is on the rise in New Orleans. Madeleine’s experience with fundraising and all aspects of nonprofit administration will be key to NOWCS securing the funding streams necessary to achieve our mission of breaking the cycle of homelessness.”

Since 2019, Briscoe worked as chief development officer of Girl Scouts Louisiana East. Her experience also includes serving as vice president of development and public relations for Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis and director of development at Purdue University Research Foundation in West Lafayette, Ind.

“From humble beginnings to becoming a beacon of hope, the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter’s story of transformation over the last 16 years is remarkable,” Briscoe said. “I am delighted to join an organization that has such an incredible success rate in touching lives and launching homeless parents and their children toward self-sufficiency.”

Briscoe currently serves as a board member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Greater New Orleans Chapter. She earned her undergraduate degree from Butler University in Indiana.

To date, NOWCS has served more than 4,000 parents and children recovering from homelessness with a 98% success rate in preventing the return to homelessness. More than two-thirds of those served have been children.