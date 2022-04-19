Mackie Receives President’s Award from Louisiana Association of Educators

NEW ORLEANS – Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder of STEM Global Action and STEM NOLA, received the Louisiana Association of Educators President’s Award last week at the organization’s 45th annual Representative Assembly in Baton Rouge.

LA said it honored Mackie for his commitment to “serving children and creating opportunities for them to access a robust STEM Education regardless of their circumstances.” The organization represents teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, psychologists, librarians, food service personnel and others working in Louisiana’s K-12 public school system.

“I am who I am today because of teachers like you,” said Mackie at the awards ceremony. “My parents made sure that I was prepared to learn. And they turned me over to the trusted hands of amazing teachers like you.”

Mackie is a former tenured engineering professor at Tulane University who holds a BS in mathematics from Morehouse College and a PhD in mechanical engineering from Georgia Tech. He launched STEM Global Action to promote science, technology, engineering and math education in Black and Brown communities. In 2013, he founded STEM NOLA. He hosts a podcast titled “Let’s Talk STEM with Dr. Calvin Mackie.”