Mackenzie D. Rodriguez Joins Stone Pigman as IP Attorney

NEW ORLEANS – Mackenzie D. Rodriguez has joined the business section in the New Orleans office of Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann LLC. Rodriguez has 14 years of intellectual property and patent attorney experience.

Rodriguez has experience in all aspects of foreign and domestic patent drafting, prosecution and maintenance; trademark prosecution and maintenance; and trade secret and copyright protection. She has also assisted in litigating patent cases. She is registered to prosecute patents before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and is admitted to the bar in Louisiana, Massachusetts and New York.

“We have been looking for a patent attorney to add to our firm,” said Michael Walshe, chair of the Stone Pigman Management Committee. “Mackenzie’s body of work and experience in intellectual property, trademarks and patents will add to our business and litigation teams.”

Hailing from upstate New York, Rodriguez graduated cum laude from Tulane University Law School before more than a decade working at Louisiana firms, including a boutique firm specializing in intellectual property. Rodriguez’s undergraduate degree is from Northeastern University in Boston, where she graduated magna cum laude with a degree in medical laboratory science. She worked in the medical field and as a special education teaching assistant before attending law school.

“In addition to Stone Pigman’s reputation, I was drawn to the way firm members collaborate across business and litigation teams to help clients,” Rodriguez said. “I feel this move to the firm and our work together will help us expand our practice and provide clients with more well-rounded, complete service.”

“Our business team is excited to have Mackenzie on board, and we have already been impressed with how she uses her skills to strengthen our team,” said David Rieveschl, chair of the Stone Pigman Business Section.

A mother of three, Rodriguez is also an avid runner with several marathons under her belt, including the Walt Disney World, BMO Vancouver, Bank of America Chicago and Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego marathons.