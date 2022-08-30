M.S. Rau Named ‘America’s Coolest Jewelry Store’

NEW ORLEANS – M.S. Rau has been named “America’s coolest jewelry store” by Instore, a magazine focused on North American jewelry retailers. The New Orleans-based business took first place in the “big cool” division for stores with six employees or more.

More than 80 stores took part in the 21st annual contest that highlights the best examples of independent jewelry retailers in North America.

“Every year, we feel privileged to bring our readers the best of the best in our industry,” said Trace Shelton, Instore’s editor-in-chief, in a press release. “From the unique provenance of its jewels to its museum-quality exhibitions to the staff’s use of technology to streamline the shopping process for clients, M.S. Rau certainly qualifies. But a store wouldn’t really fit our ‘cool’ criteria if it weren’t for such aspects as innovative marketing, creative retail environment and a unique work culture.”

Stores are judged in exterior appearance, interior appearance, store biography, marketing, web presence and overall individuality. The top three winners in two divisions are featured in the September issue of Instore and at instoremag.com.

Founded in 1912, M.S. Rau is a fine art, antiques and jewelry gallery located in a recently renovated space on Royal Street. Third- and fourth-generation owners Bill and Rebecca Rau find items from around the world and place them in international collections, both public and private.