M S Benbow & Associates Mourns Death of Founder

METAIRIE – The executive management team of M S Benbow & Associates announced the death of company founder and CEO Michael S. Benbow on Monday afternoon. He was 79.

Benbow founded the Metairie-based company 43 years ago with a small team of engineers focused on serving the burgeoning Gulf South oil and gas industry. Over four decades, he expanded MSB into a multi-disciplinary engineering consultancy that reaches across a diverse range of industries throughout the United States. Today, MSB has more than 100 employees and offices in Metairie, Mandeville, Houston and Dallas.

Benbow was an inspiring mentor to his staff as well as a benefactor to many STEM educational programs in the community. Over the years, he was an enthusiastic supporter of the University of New Orleans and UNO College of Engineering and was honored to serve as a board member and past chairman for the Greater New Orleans Science and Engineering Fair.

“Mike was a supportive and generous employer and a tireless champion of his profession and MSB’s success,” said MSB President Leo L. Holzenthal Jr. “He set the example that drove the culture of the company, valuing strong relationships as a core principle of our work and continuously finding new and innovative ways to benefit our customers.”