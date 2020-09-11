M S Benbow & Associates Doubles Security and Networking Division

METAIRIE — M S Benbow & Associates, an engineering consultancy, has recently expanded its security and networking division to include the expertise of Fisk Electric’s New Orleans Technology Division. The expansion builds on MSB’s reputation for service and reliability maintaining high-performance large-scale telecommunications networking projects and adds additional specialized expertise in access control system design and integration projects.

The acquisition of 11 project managers and field service technicians from the Fisk Electric team more than doubles the division’s staff.

“We are excited to add local personnel with extensive expertise to our Security and Networking team and expand our capabilities in serving our clients,” said MSB President Leo L. Holzenthal Jr. “This expansion furthers our commitment to provide purpose-driven solutions to our clients’ complex problems. It also vastly increases the quantity of manufacturers’ products that we are able to support.”

LED Secretary Don Pierson said LED is proud to support engineering leaders like MSB and celebrates the firm for its continued success and accomplishments. MSB is a member of the LED Growth Network and was recognized as a 2019 LED Growth Leader Finalist and recipient of the 2018 Louisiana Small Business Most Outstanding Business Growth Award.

“The professional engineering sector of our economy is absolutely critical to building a vibrant economy,” said Pierson. “Engineers provide services across many industries, and those services include planning, designing, inspecting and certifying projects. Said another way, projects can’t execute without strong engineering support.

“Many of our professional engineering firms are small to mid-sized teams, and our LED Small Business Services staff is proud to support them. LED is providing resources to support their continued success and growth through programs like LED’s Economic Gardening Initiative and our LED Network. We take pride in seeing them execute projects across the Gulf South and nation.”

With more than 25 years of “in field” experience providing engineering to meet complex telecommunications infrastructure projects, MSB oversees design engineering, design build and system management of large-scale cellular, in-building DAS, public safety radio and Wi-Fi networks for airports, professional sports arenas, convention centers, municipalities, universities, and college sports complexes. MSB is a member of the CBRS Alliance, an industry organization made up of companies dedicated to the development and adoption of LTE solutions and deployment of 3.5 GHz CBRS-based enterprise cellular networks.

MSB’s capabilities also include wireless and wireline design and networking of low voltage telecommunication and security systems for audio-video systems, access controls, closed-circuit video, and fire and intrusion systems. The installations include, major airports, major league sports arenas, shopping centers, landmark high-rise office buildings, major hotels and casinos, industrial sites, university campuses, corporate headquarters campuses, and hospitals.

A Gulf South engineering and technology provider for more than 40 years, MSB has been honored by Louisiana Economic Development with the Outstanding Business Growth Award and is an LED Growth Leader.

MSB is a multi-specialty engineering consultancy with expertise in electrical power systems, instrumentation and controls, telecommunication and technology, drafting and design and end-to-end project management. Today, MSB employs more than 110 engineers, designers and technicians and provides services to a multitude of vertical markets including petrochemical, public safety, manufacturing, medical and large public venues.