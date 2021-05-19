M S Benbow & Associates Announces Executive Leadership Succession Plan

METAIRIE — M S Benbow & Associates announces its executive leadership succession plan following the death on April 12 of company founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael S. Benbow.

Leo L. Holzenthal Jr., who has been president of MSB since 2007, will succeed Benbow as CEO, assuming the title of president and CEO. The succession plan adds to the company’s ownership three members of the MSB executive team with a combined company tenure of more than 70 years. Joining Holzenthal in the company’s ownership are Director of Operations and Human Resources Kelly Huben, Director of Engineering Dean Ruiz, and Director of Telecommunications and Technology Kenneth M. Wright.

Holzenthal, who partnered and collaborated side-by-side with Benbow since 1987, said the leadership team is committed to continuing to drive Benbow’s legacy of innovation and customer service.

“Mike’s passion and example created an enduring vision of a client-focused culture that pours energy and talent into world-class engineering solutions with a focus on integrity, professionalism and excellence,” he said. “His leadership and investment in talent positions MSB to continue to innovate and advance our clients’ ongoing engineering needs today and in the future. I am confident the MSB team will uphold the high standards the company was founded on.”

In the 43 years since its founding, MSB has grown to more than 100 professionals and achieved the Louisiana Economic Development 2018 Outstanding Business Growth Award and was selected as a Louisiana Growth Leader Finalist for three consecutive years.