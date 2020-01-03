M J Sauer and Urban Vision Properties Joins Keller Williams New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Keller Williams New Orleans announced it will join forces with Urban Vision Properties, a full-service boutique real estate company led by 20-year real estate veteran M J Sauer. Keller Williams also named Sauer as its new co-broker for the New Orleans area, utilizing her expertise to enhance the organization’s real estate services.

“M J Sauer and her team will be a great addition to our Keller Williams New Orleans family,” said Operating Principal/Owner Jeff Doussan. “Her expertise in historic New Orleans properties, strong background in real estate development and vision for the industry align perfectly with the Keller Williams New Orleans mission and values.”

Sauer earned her Master of Urban and Regional Planning from the University of New Orleans. After Katrina, she began revitalizing properties primarily in the Mid-City area. Later in 2006, Sauer launched Urban Vision Properties focusing on neighborhoods with great historic housing stock with the intent to bring those areas back into commerce.

“We are very excited to become Urban Vision powered by Keller Williams New Orleans,” said Sauer. “We believe in a shared vision for our city’s future and the combination of our culture as a boutique brokerage. The innovative KW technology platform and resources will benefit us all, most importantly our clients.”





