M C Bank to Build New Headquarters in Morgan City

MORGAN CITY, La. – M C Bank & Trust Company has announced plans to construct a new headquarters office in Morgan City. The bank intends to acquire land on Greenwood Street, between 9th Street and Victor II Boulevard, which is a block away from its current headquarters on Brashear Avenue. The new facility will include a full-service banking center, drive-thru services, commercial spaces, support offices, executive offices and conference rooms.

“Building a new main office in the city that has helped make us who we are today is important and will allow us to continue to showcase our history,” said Christopher LeBato, president and CEO of M C Bank, in a press release. “I’m excited to further our commitment to Morgan City, especially as we expand our reach.”

Eva Tregle, a member of the bank’s board of directors and real estate committee, said it’s important to invest in its hometown.

“A fresh new headquarter building for the bank is exactly what we need as we continue to build our brand,” she said. “M C Bank has a rich and robust history coupled with an energized future that the board is excited about.”

M C Bank has been expanding its presence in Louisiana. It recently opened its first banking center in Covington, which forms part of a new Stirling Properties development along Highway 190. Additionally, the bank has plans to relocate its Bayou Vista banking center to a larger building later this summer. Furthermore, it intends to open a new banking center in Metairie at the intersection of Veterans and Causeway. To further its expansion efforts, the bank has purchased property on Spring Farm Road in Lafayette, where it plans to construct a banking center and office space in the Acadiana Market.

Established in 1955 in Morgan City, M C Bank initially operated under the name Morgan City Bank & Trust Company. On April 1, 1991, it underwent a merger and rebranding as part of the formation of MC Bancshares, a one-bank holding company. The bank operates nine banking centers and offices across Louisiana, including locations in Amelia and Bayou Vista.