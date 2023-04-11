M C Bank Hires Steve Bergeron as Chief Credit Officer

NEW ORLEANS — M C Bank has hired Steve Bergeron to fill the role of chief credit officer. Bergeron has been in the banking industry since 1980. He previously worked at Hancock Whitney Bank and Regions Bank. For the last twelve months, he has been working in a consulting role with M C Bank.

“We have been so fortunate to have Steve’s experience and expertise during his consultant capacity with the bank and are thrilled to bring him on as our chief credit officer. He is a natural fit, and his extensive credit knowledge will bring M C Bank to the next level,” said Christopher LeBato, M C Bank’s president and chief executive officer.

“I have enjoyed working with M C Bank the last several months and am excited to officially join the team,” said Bergeron. “It’s a solid bank with tons of history and growth potential.”