M C Bank Hires Megan Eustis as Director of Marketing & Communications

NEW ORLEANS – M C Bank has hired Megan Beer Eustis as senior vice president, director of marketing and communications.

Eustis was the community relations director at IberiaBank (now First Horizon Bank) for five years. She managed nonprofit partnerships and supported market leadership in strategic initiatives. Eustis identified and assisted in implementing business development opportunities to attract new clients and expand existing relationships. Prior to her time at IberiaBank, Eustis worked in fundraising at Audubon Nature Institute and now serves on its board of directors. Additionally, she is a board member for the Youth Empowerment Project.

Christopher LeBato, M C Bank’s chief executive officer, said “Megan is an integral hire for the bank, and I am looking forward to working with her again. She will be a wonderful asset to help us share who we are, why we are, and where we are going to our legacy and new communities.”

LeBato and Eustis worked together at IberiaBank.

“I’m excited to serve the M C Bank clients and communities, as well as join this talented and energized team,” said Eustis.