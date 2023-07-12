Lynn Ambrosy Joins Advantage Capital

NEW ORLEANS – Investment firm Advantage Capital has announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with the addition of real estate and tax credit equity industry veteran Lynn Ambrosy as managing director. Ambrosy is charged with expanding the low-income housing tax credit and renewable energy business lines within the growing firm.

“Lynn is an experienced and accomplished leader,” said Steven Stull, president, Advantage Capital. “He shares our commitment to supporting underserved areas and brings an impressive track record to the table as we continue to expand the scope of our business. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

Ambrosy comes to Advantage Capital from Aegon Asset Management, where he led a syndication platform with direct responsibility for capital raises, fund structuring and investor relations. At Aegon, he originated more than $4.5 billion of tax credit equity in 43 proprietary and multi-investor funds and served as co-head of the LIHTC platform. Ambrosy has more than 25 years of commercial real estate experience spanning both debt and equity with a primary focus on affordable housing.

Ambrosy will lead LIHTC syndication initiatives and place tax credit equity in the firm’s other growing lines of business, including renewable energy, while helping to bolster Advantage Capital’s investor relations function.

“Lynn has been on our radar for a long time,” said Talmadge Singer, managing director, Advantage Capital. “We are excited to add his acumen to our affordable housing platform and apply his expertise to the important work we’re doing in all tax credit lines to uplift underserved areas.”

Ambrosy holds an MBA from the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business and a BA in finance from the University of Northern Iowa.