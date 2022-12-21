Lycée Francais Earns 6-Year Charter Renewal

Brigitte Macron, First Lady of France, talks to students during a Sept. 2 visit to Lycée Francais.

NEW ORLEANS – Lycée Francais de la Nouvelle Orléans earned a six-year renewal for its state charter from the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) this week. The state charter enables students from anywhere in Louisiana to choose LFNO.

“This is a tremendous vote of confidence that the state has bestowed on us,” said Dr. Chase McLaurin, CEO of the three-campus charter system. “It’s validation that we are educating children at a high level in both French and English. We are fiscally responsible and are building one of the leading school systems in the state. And thanks to the nature of our state-issued charter, families from anywhere in Louisiana can choose Lycée.”

Typically, charter schools earn one-to-three-year charter renewal from BESE after initial approval. However, if a school is meeting its academic goals, demonstrating financial stability, a strong family community and consistent school growth, a school’s charter can be renewed for a period of three to 10 years.

“This means stability for our students, parents and our greater community,” said McLaurin. “It means we will continue to be a high-quality school option for the state through the rest of this decade.”

The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is the administrative body for all Louisiana public elementary and secondary schools. BESE adopts regulations and enacts policies governing the operations of the schools under its jurisdiction, and exercises budgetary oversight of their educational programs and services.

Lycée Francais is a Type-2 Charter that accepts students from all over the state. Lycée recently earned a School Performance Score of 80 which ranks it as one of the highest performing French schools in Orleans Parish.