Lycée Français Adds to Leadership Team

L to R: Faith Moses, David Jackson and Julien Kyle-Rivière

NEW ORLEANS – Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orleans added three new leaders to its staff this semester. Faith Moses, Julien Kyle-Rivière and David Jackson are taking on directorial roles.

Moses accepted the position of director of exceptional student services. Led by a belief that all students deserve an engaging student-centered education, Moses strives to support teachers in building empowering and effective classrooms for all types of learners. She holds a Louisiana teaching certificate in middle grades English instruction, mild to moderate special education instruction and reading intervention. She earned a master’s degree in education with a focus on special education and policy from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor’s degree in history from Brown University.

A native of Lyon, France, Kyle-Rivière is LFNO’s new director of teaching and learning, providing leadership and expertise for curriculum, instruction and school improvement. He holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Indiana University and is currently completing his doctorate at Johns Hopkins University. Kyle-Rivière specializes in cognitive sciences applied to education, and his dissertation research focuses on the teaching and learning of epistemology of science in high school.

Lycée Français welcomes Jackson into the role of director of communications. A native New Orleanian who has led marketing programs for the City of New Orleans, the Algiers Charter Schools Association and the Housing Authority of New Orleans, Jackson is also the father of a Lycée Français student.

“Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans is excited to welcome all of our newest faculty and staff to the team as we move toward our mission of providing an innovative, world-class French-accredited learning model,” said Dr. Chase McLaurin.