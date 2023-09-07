LWCC Provides Safety Funds to 15 Louisiana-Based Businesses

Photo courtesy of LWCC

BATON ROUGE – LWCC, a private mutual workers’ comp company, has announced the 15 organizations selected for its 2023 Safety Funding Program. Launched in 2022, the program is designed to help encourage and foster a culture of safety and wellbeing in Louisiana’s workforce. This year, the 15 recipients will share over $50,000 in funds to use for safety-related investments and expenses.

“This initiative is just one example of LWCC’s commitment to safeguarding the well-being of workers across our state,” said Damian Simoneaux, LWCC safety services manager. “By providing essential resources and financial support to these policyholders, we aim to catalyze transformational change, creating a future where productivity thrives, accidents are minimized, and every employee returns home safe and unharmed.”

The 2023 Safety Funding Program recipients are:

American Industrial Plant Services

Chimp Haven

Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana

Enviro-Clean Services, Inc.

Grand Isle Fire Department

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge

Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West

Jesuit High School of New Orleans

Mann Flemming Machine Works, Inc.

New Orleans Aviation Board

O’Neal’s Feeders Supply, Inc.

STAR Center

Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection District #1

Tangipahoa Parish Government

Terrebonne Parish Fire Protection District #7

Recipients can use the funding to implement a safety project or purchase specialized equipment designed to increase workplace safety. A member of LWCC’s Safety Services Team will visit the workplace of each recipient to help maximize the use of funding and make recommendations.

Safety funding applicants were evaluated and selected by a committee that weighed the merit, scope, and impact of the safety programming recipients intend to implement.