LWCC Named to Ward’s 50 Top-Performing Insurance Companies

BATON ROUGE (press release) – LWCC has announced it has been named to the Ward’s 50 group of top performing companies for the 18th time. LWCC was recognized as a top performer nationally, achieving superior performance and passing all safety and consistency screens over the analyzed five-year period of 2018 through 2022.

“LWCC’s purpose is to help Louisiana thrive. As a mutual insurance company and the largest workers’ comp carrier in Louisiana, we are committed to excellence in execution, from underwriting to compassionate care of injured workers,” said Kristin Wall, president and CEO of LWCC. “We are proud to once again be recognized by Ward’s as one of the top-performing insurance companies in the nation, celebrating our ability to better Louisiana one business and one worker at a time.”

Ward, a subsidiary of Aon, is the leading provider of benchmarking and best practices studies for the insurance industry, analyzing staff levels, compensation, business practices, and expenses for all areas of company operations. This research helps insurers measure results compared to peer groups, optimize performance, and improve profitability.

To develop the Ward’s 50 annual list, Aon analyzes the financial performance of nearly 3,000 property-casualty insurance companies and nearly 700 life-health insurance companies domiciled in the United States, identifying the top performers in each segment based on objective data and subjective quality measures. Each company must pass primary safety and consistency tests, including:

Surplus and premiums of at least $50 million for each of the five years analyzed

Net income in at least four of the last five years

Compound annual growth in premiums between -10% and 40%