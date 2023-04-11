LWCC Announces Dividend of $115.5M to Policyholders

BATON ROUGE — On April 11, workers’ comp provider LWCC announced it will distribute $115.5 million in dividends for 2022 to approximately 20,000 Louisiana businesses employing more than 160,000 workers.

“As a purpose-driven business, we are focused on bettering Louisiana one business and one worker at a time,” said Kristin W. Wall, LWCC’s president and CEO. “This funding to Louisiana policyholders is a way LWCC is honoring our mission and living our purpose. And we look forward to seeing how policyholders use their dividends to further elevate their companies and communities. Together, we have the opportunity to drive transformational change in Louisiana.”

Over the last 20 years, LWCC has declared $1.25 billion in dividends, returning dollars to Louisiana businesses and enabling them to invest in their companies and employees. With these funds, policyholders invest in business initiatives, make safety improvements and fund programs or incentives for employees.

The nonprofit said the economic impact of the dividend program is significant. Based on data from the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the 2022 dividend could fund the equivalent of 2,155 full-time jobs for a year. The majority of policyholders receiving a dividend payment employ less than 50 employees.

All dividend payments are scheduled to be mailed on or before April 28.