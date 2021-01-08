Lugenbuhl Welcomes Alicia Bendana

NEW ORLEANS – Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard is pleased to announce the addition of Alicia Bendana to its New Orleans headquarters. Lugenbuhl, a practicing attorney for more than 25 years, is joining the firm as a shareholder.

Formerly at Lowe, Stein, Hoffman, Allweiss & Hauver LLP, Bendana practices business bankruptcy law and commercial litigation with an emphasis on prosecuting and defending complex and multi-layered litigation claims on behalf of trustees, debtors, creditors and other interested parties in Chapter 7 and 11 bankruptcy proceedings. She provides a repertoire of work in bankruptcy with her representation of clients as lead or co-lead counsel in the prosecution of officer and director liability litigation, legal and accounting malpractice liability litigation, fraud and RICO litigation, fraudulent transfer/preference avoidance litigation, contract disputes, insurance disputes, the partitioning of marital property in bankruptcy court, the excepting of debts from discharge, the opposing of plans of reorganization and the proposing of competing plans, and the purchase of assets from bankruptcy estates.

Bendana is board certified in business bankruptcy law by both the American Board of Certification and the Louisiana Board of Legal Specialization and is also a certified fraud examiner. She is engaged in numerous civic and professional activities including currently serving as an adjunct associated professor of trial advocacy at Tulane University School of Law.

“Lugenbuhl is extremely excited for Alicia to join the team,” said Benjamin Kadden, managing partner. “Her in-depth knowledge and experience will not only benefit our firm and our clients, but also add another level of strength to our rapidly growing bankruptcy section.”