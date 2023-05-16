Lugenbuhl Hires Crain, Meaders and Noblin

NEW ORLEANS — Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard has announced the addition of shareholder Deborah L. Crain and associates Julie S. Meaders and Samuel J. Noblin.

Crain joins the firm’s Houston office as a shareholder and a certified business coach in the commercial litigation section. With 21 years of experience, she focuses on business-related matters, including setting up new businesses, business litigation, and both commercial and residential construction issues.

Meaders joins as an associate in the firm’s New Orleans office. She focuses her practice on general litigation, admiralty and several areas of insurance, including commercial property, homeowners’ property, environmental and toxic tort insurance coverage. Originally from San Diego, Meaders moved to New Orleans in 2007 for her undergraduate degree at Tulane, where she received her B.A. in communications and political science and served as editor in chief of the Tulane Hullabaloo for two years. In 2021, she also earned her J.D., cum laude, from Tulane University Law School.

Noblin also joins as an associate in the firm’s New Orleans office. He focuses his practice on admiralty, commercial real estate, commercial finance, and corporate and commercial law. Originally from Mississippi, Noblin earned his J.D. in 2019 from Mississippi College School of Law, graduating summa cum laude. During this time, he won numerous American Jurisprudence awards and was associate editor of the Mississippi College Law Review.