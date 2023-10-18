Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant to Unveil Major Expansion

Rendering provided by Lucy's

NEW ORLEANS – In December, Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant (701 Tchoupitoulas Street) will unveil a $3.5 million expansion into the historic building next door.

The restaurant’s owners say the move into 709 Tchoupitoulas Street will add more than 8,000 square feet of additional dining and event space, upgraded courtyard areas, a new balcony and an elevator. It will also bring more restrooms, additional storage, new kitchen prep areas and a corporate apartment.

Lucy’s management team said it collaborated with the Historic District Landmarks Commission on a renovation of 709 Tchoupitoulas, which dates back to the 1880s. Nicholas Musso of Musso Architects led the redesign. The bar and restaurant remains open during construction.

“We are thrilled to not only have the opportunity to expand Lucy’s to better serve our customers but also bring this neglected historic property back into commerce,” said John Kirkendoll, Lucy’s managing partner. “Not only will we have more space for dining, but we can also now host more of the celebrations that make our city so unique, including Mardi Gras and Krewe of Boo watch parties, gameday gatherings, convention events and even weddings.”

Lucy’s got its start in 1985 on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The New Orleans location opened seven years later,