Lucy Bustamante to Speak at Cabrini High School

NEW ORLEANS – Lucy Bustamante, Cabrini High School alumna and former WWL news anchor, will return to her alma mater at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, May 12 to speak at an all-school assembly.

“We are blessed that Lucy will return to Cabrini and inspire our student body. Her wisdom and life experiences will provide our students with invaluable insight to the possibilities for their futures,” said Yvonne Hrapmann, Cabrini High School principal, in a press release.

Bustamante, a New Orleans native, began her career as a teen correspondent for WWL. She is now a Philadelphia-based news anchor and journalist for NBC10 and breaking news anchor for Telemundo62.

Bustamante plans to highlight how a Cabrinian education has helped her throughout her career, spiritual life and family life.

“Education is a journey that never truly ends,” said Cabrini High School president Sheri Salvagio. “Lucy is a shining example of how faith in God, hard work and a commitment to the Cabrini core values of respect, excellence and service serve as a foundation for success in life.”