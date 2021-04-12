LSU Veterinary School Announces Recipient of Lackner Mentoring Award

BATON ROUGE—The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine announced that Andrea Johnson, assistant professor of small animal internal medicine, has received the Andrew Lackner Mentoring Award. This mentoring award honors the memory of Andrew Lackner, former director of the Tulane National Primate Research Center, and his dedication to the training of DVM scientists.

Lackner was known as a strong supporter of veterinary research and a dedicated mentor to a number of DVM students, graduate students and junior faculty. The award recognizes outstanding research mentors to DVM students who participate in the Summer Scholar’s Program and is presented to the faculty mentor at the annual Phi Zeta Research Emphasis Day, which highlights the Summer Scholar research.

Johnston is an assistant professor of small animal internal medicine in the Veterinary Clinical Sciences department at LSU SVM; she joined the faculty in 2018. She has been establishing a comprehensive research program focused around hepatic disease. Her time is divided between a substantial clinical commitment in the small animal internal medicine service in the LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital, research, and service to the LSU SVM.

Johnston has served as a mentor by participating in the LSU SVM Summer Scholars program in 2019 and 2020 and assumed an ongoing role as a mentor to several veterinary students. She assisted students with the concept, design, data acquisition, poster presentation, and manuscript preparation for various projects.

Johnston has also simultaneously mentored and tutored many house officers (interns and residents in the LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital) in scientific techniques and training.

Johnston also has found time to be actively involved in teaching and mentoring students in the pre-clinical section of the DVM curriculum. She has coordinated various parts of the interns’ lecture series on important topics such as feline cholangitis and gallbladder disease.