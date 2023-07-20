LSU Partners to Launch AI and Machine Learning Program

NEW YORK – LSU Online & Continuing Education and national tech education provider Fullstack Academy have announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Bootcamp program.

The curriculum, designed and delivered by industry-experienced tech practitioners, is designed to provide the skills and hands-on training needed to build specialized data career paths in AI and machine learning in 26 weeks.

Demand for AI and machine learning professionals is projected to increase by nearly 36% over the next decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, far surpassing the average growth rate of roughly 6% for all occupations. Notably, this AI boom also has the potential to contribute a staggering $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2035, according to PwC.

“The rapid, widespread adoption and influence of AI and machine learning technologies are revolutionizing the way we work, live, and interact with technology every day. This unfolding potential across various industries has prompted companies and organizations worldwide to intensify their investments, including efforts to expand talent pools rather than reducing them,” said Nelis Parts, CEO of Fullstack Academy. “This new program with LSU Online & Continuing Education will enable professionals from all skill levels and interests to embark on a rewarding career path and contribute to an ever-evolving sector.”

Graduates of the LSU AI & Machine Learning Bootcamp can qualify for entry-level positions across the country, where the U.S. median salaries for Data Analyst, Artificial Intelligence Engineer, and Machine Learning Engineer roles range from $71,034 to $151,063 (ZipRecruiter). Many positions are available with prominent companies, including Cox Communications, United Rentals, Inc., Veusol Technologies Inc., and the Internal Revenue Service of Louisiana.

The LSU AI & Machine Learning Bootcamp powered by Fullstack Academy will teach students practical and theoretical machine learning with hands-on, application-based training using real-world tools. Designed for both beginners and experienced tech professionals, students of the 26-week, part-time program will learn practical skills used by AI professionals in the field—including Applied Data Science with Python, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Deep Neural Networks—and their applications within Artificial Intelligence technology.

“We are thrilled to add to our successful portfolio of program offerings in partnership with Fullstack Academy. The LSU AI & Machine Learning Bootcamp presents a comprehensive curriculum encompassing the entire spectrum of the field, from foundational principles to advanced concepts,” said Kappie Mumphrey, vice president of LSU Online & Continuing Education. “By equipping students with knowledge and skills in AI, we empower them to become the next generation of AI experts and problem solvers. Emphasizing the importance of AI education not only cultivates a skilled workforce but also ensures that our future leaders are equipped to navigate the opportunities and ethical considerations of an AI-driven world.”

Applications are now open for the live online LSU AI & Machine Learning Bootcamp. The deadline to apply is July 25, 2023, for the program’s inaugural cohort commencing July 31, 2023.

The LSU AI & Machine Learning Bootcamp does not require university enrollment. Scholarships are available to current LSU students and alumni, as well as active-duty service members and veterans. Interested learners can see these details and more on the LSU AI & Machine Learning Bootcamp website.