LSU-LCMC Health Cancer Center Announces New CAO

NEW ORLEANS – The LSU-LCMC Health Cancer Center has named Stephanie Haydel Kleehammer chief administrative officer and associate director for administration.

Kleehammer will serve as an executive leadership team member, working closely with the Cancer Center director, Dr. John H. Stewart IV, to lead and oversee research administration, finance and operations.

“We are thrilled that Stephanie has joined our team at such an exciting time as we are developing and building the first and only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in Louisiana,” said Stewart in a press release. “She is a seasoned executive who has the know-how to provide critical and strategic leadership in a variety of operational and administrative areas to ultimately support patients, families, and the community impacted by cancer.”

Kleehammer will manage a growing staff that encompasses all administrative aspects of the center. She is expected to play a key role in advising LSU and LCMC Health senior leaders to ensure that all infrastructure and operations are aligned with NCI expectations to successfully attain its prestigious designation and cancer center support grant.

Kleehammer comes to the Cancer Center after serving as executive director of the Louisiana Veterans Research and Education Corporation for nearly 10 years. At LAVREC, she oversaw all operations of the organization, which provided research support to the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System. In addition, she held several roles at Tulane University, including adjunct professor of marketing at the A.B. Freeman School of Business and the School of Liberal Arts. Before that, she was the director of strategic initiatives at the Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

“This position provides an exceptional opportunity to contribute to cancer care in New Orleans and beyond,” said Kleehammer. “I am excited to keep the momentum going to grow a truly remarkable and world-class cancer program by managing the resources and framework to attract new talent, secure innovative clinical trials and provide healthcare training and education.”

Kleehammer has an MBA from Tulane and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the Manship School of Mass Communication at LSU. She has been involved with a variety of community organizations and has held numerous leadership positions.