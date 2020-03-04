LSU Law launches Loan Repayment Assistance Program

L to R: LSU Law Director of Alumni Development, Communications and External Relations Karen Soniat; second-year student Zakia Nesbitt; Jerome Reso Jr., president of the Kendall Vick Public Law Foundation; LSU Law Interim Dean Lee Ann W. Lockridge; second-year student Hailey Manint; and LSU Law Interim Director of Career Services Gwendolyn Ferrell.

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center has established a loan repayment assistance program to encourage its recent graduates to practice in public service positions in Louisiana. The program is supported by the Kendall Vick Public Law Foundation.

“Our graduates who pursue a career in public interest law do so because they’re passionate about helping others, but public interest work typically does not pay as well, on the whole, as the private practice of law. In other words, lawyers in public service willingly trade away personal financial reward for the reward of serving others and society at large,” says LSU Law Interim Dean Lee Ann Wheelis Lockridge. “We are excited to offer to our recent graduates in public service this opportunity for assistance with repaying some student loan debt, and we are grateful to the Kendall Vick Public Law Foundation for making this program possible.”

The goal is to help remove the barriers to public interest practice faced by recent graduates who have incurred significant debt to finance their legal education. LSU Law will offer up to $5,000 to at least five alumni who graduated in the past five years and who are employed in eligible public service positions in Louisiana. The deadline to apply is April 1. Complete eligibility and application details are available at law.lsu.edu/lrap.

