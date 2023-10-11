LSU Law Grads Ace Bar Exam

BATON ROUGE — From the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center:

With 92.2% of LSU Law graduates passing the Louisiana Bar Exam on their first attempt, the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center achieved the highest pass rate among all Louisiana law schools on the July 2023 exam, according to newly released results from the Committee on Bar Admission of the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Among all takers of the Louisiana Bar Exam in July, 87.8% of LSU Law graduates passed, which also ranks first among Louisiana law schools.

“The LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center has an extraordinary faculty who are experts in the civilian tradition, and we are committed to training exceptional lawyers,” said LSU Law Dean Alena Allen. “We are incredibly proud of the LSU Law Class of 2023 and know that they will make their mark locally and nationally.”

The pass rate among LSU Law graduates taking the exam for the first time in July is 17 percentage points higher than the average of all first-time takers (75.2%), and the pass rate among all LSU Law graduates is 18 percentage points higher than the average of all those who sat for the exam in July (69.7%).

Louisiana Bar Exam passage is required before graduates of law schools accredited by the American Bar Association may practice law in Louisiana, with limited exceptions for some in-house counsel. The results include the share of exam takers passing the bar who graduated from the state’s public and private law schools, as well as the percentage who passed and graduated from out-of-state law schools. In a typical year, approximately 70% of spring LSU Law graduates elect to take the Louisiana Bar Exam as a first-time taker in July.

See the complete June 2023 Louisiana Bar Exam results.