LSU Health’s Jeremy Toler Wins National Award

NEW ORLEANS – Jeremy Toler, assistant professor of clinical child neurology at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, is one of 11 physicians in the country honored by the American Medical Association Foundation with a 2023 Excellence in Medicine Award.

Toler, who co-directs LSU Health New Orleans’ Epilepsy Center and serves as the medical director of the Pediatric Epilepsy Program at Children’s Hospital, received the Excellence in LGBTQ Health Award. This award “honors physicians, residents and fellows, and medical students in their final year who have demonstrated outstanding work, innovation and leadership in LGBTQ+ policy, advocacy, patient care, academics (teaching and research), workforce diversity or health care administration.”

Toler earned his medical degree at West Virginia University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in child neurology at LSU Health New Orleans, followed by a fellowship in clinical epilepsy at the University of Colorado before returning to LSU Health New Orleans in 2016.

He is a former board member of GLMA: Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ Equality and was chair of the Policy and Government Affairs committee during his time on the board. He has served two terms on the AMA LGBTQ Advisory Committee. From 2013 until 2022, Toler represented GLMA in the AMA House of Delegates, where he helped to create numerous AMA policies that have improved the lives of the LGBTQ community. Policies passed within the House of Delegates have given the AMA a strong voice as an ally for the health and well-being of LGBTQ individuals. He has also served as chair of the LGBTQ Health Section Council since its initiation in 2018.