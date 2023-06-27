LSU Health New Orleans Professor to Lead Global Mental Health Caucus

NEW ORLEANS – Dr. Rahn Bailey, professor and chair of psychiatry at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, has been elected chair of the Global Mental Health & Psychiatry Caucus of the American Psychiatric Association. He will serve a two-year term.

The 1800-member APA caucus focuses on global mental health education, research and advocacy for improved mental health care through collaboration among health and mental health professionals. The caucus aims to be a catalyst within the APA for interdisciplinary, open discussions addressing global mental health needs focusing on the biological, psychological and social determinants of health and their presentations in the national and international arenas.

Bailey is also assistant dean of community engagement at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. Before joining the LSU Health New Orleans faculty, he was chairman of psychiatry at Meharry Medical College, Wake Forest Medical School, and the National Medical Association.